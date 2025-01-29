On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the second Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh 2025 was undertaken today. Crores of devotees took the second Amrit Snan at the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh is not only a symbol of faith, belief, and devotion but also an extraordinary example of unity, equality, and cultural diversity.

Along with Indians, a large number of foreign devotees also took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and witnessed India’s rich cultural heritage.

This was the first time that the Saints, Naga Sannyasis, and Akhadas broke the historic tradition of performing their first dip at the Sangam. In light of the circumstances, the Akhadas postponed their Brahma Muhurat Amrit Snan and allowed the devotees to take the first dip. Mahant Ravindra Puri, the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, mentioned that by unanimous decision, all Akhadas agreed to first allow devotees to take the Amrit Snan considering the situation. Once the situation normalized, the Akhadas followed their grand Amrit Snan tradition symbolically.

On this second Amrit Snan day, the Shankaracharyas of the three Peeths of India also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. The Shankaracharyas urged devotees to maintain restraint. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Vidhu Shekhar Bharti Ji of Shringeri Sharada Peeth, Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji of Dwarka Sharada Peeth, and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji of Jyotish Peeth took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on this day. The Shankaracharyas performed the dip with full religious rituals, offering blessings for the welfare of the Nation.

To ensure the smooth completion of the Amrit Snan, the Kumbh Mela administration made extensive arrangements. Unprecedented security measures were implemented across the entire Mela area, with both state police and central paramilitary forces deployed in large numbers. The administration also took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the devotees. Additionally, the Ganga Seva Doots were deployed on the ghats, playing a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of the river. These Ganga Seva Doots immediately removed flowers and other offerings from the river, ensuring the cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna. Along with the Mela administration, the local administration, police, sanitation workers, volunteers, boatmen, and various government departments from both Central and State governments contributed in the arrangements.

The Mahakumbh 2025 has also been successful in promoting India’s cultural heritage on the international stage. The Kumbh Mela administration made all necessary arrangements to ensure the event’s safety and success. The popularity of the Mahakumbh and its cultural heritage are being recognized globally. Foreign devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh were deeply impressed by Indian culture, and alongside their holy dip in the Ganga, they experienced India’s religious and cultural traditions.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is a symbol of faith, unity, and diversity. This event not only highlights India but is also spreading the greatness of Indian culture to the entire world. The Mahakumbh Mela is not just religiously significant but also symbolizes social and cultural unity.