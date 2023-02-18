Mahadeepa Lifting Ritual At Lord Lingaraj Temple Delayed By 2 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: While thousands of devotees were eagerly waiting for completion of the last ritual of ‘Maha Shivratri’ at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, the lifting of the holy ‘Mahadeepa’ atop the temple has been reportedly delayed.

According to reports, the Mahadeepa lifting ritual has been delayed by 2 hours. The earlier schedule fixed for the raising of the Mahadeepa by the temple administration was 10 PM.

In the meanwhile, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda have reached the temple and held a discussion with the servitors for completion of the rituals at the ealiest.