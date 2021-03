Bhubaneswar: The Mahadeepa was lifted atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar almost half an hour ahead of schedule here on Thursday.

The ‘Mahadeepa’, which was raised atop the 11th-century shrine around 9.30 PM, has been placed atop the Lingaraj Temple crown in presence of a huge number of devotees in Bhubaneswar.

Lakhs of devotees across Odisha break daylong fast as Mahadeepa is raised atop Lingaraj Temple.