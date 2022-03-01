‘Mahadeepa’ lifted atop Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid chanting of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and beating of gongs, the ‘Mahadeepa’ (holy lamp) was lifted at the Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar in presence of scores of devotees on Tuesday.

Sevayats climbed atop the 11th Century shrine of Lord Shiva and put the ‘Mahadeepa’ atop Dadhinauti (crown) of the temple at 10:21 PM.

Fireworks lit the sky as the holy lamp was lighted after the ‘Bedha Parikrama’ ritual on the temple premises.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Lord Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar was decked up with colourful lights and the entire Ekamra Kshetra dazzled with vibrant colours. Devotees in large numbers turned up to lit earthen lamps (wicker lamps) inside and outside the temple premises with strict adherence to Covid-19 restrictions.

Although there was a ban on entering the sanctum sanctorum in wake of the Covid-19 situation, scores of devotees gathered in the temple for ‘Dhadi’ (queue) darshan of the deity.

The devotees, who were on a day-long fast, waited for the final ritual to be over after which they broke their fast. Maha Shivratri or Jagara Jatra was also celebrated in other temples across the Capital City amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

