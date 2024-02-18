‘Maha Snana’ Of Holy Trinity Performed After Devotee Vomits Inside Puri Srimandir

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings underwent ritualistic purification through Maha Snana after a devotee vomited inside the Puri Srimandir on Sunday afternoon.

According to information received from the temple administration, a devotee was seen vomiting near the inner steps of the ‘Jaya Vijaya Dwara’ near the ‘Bhitara Katha’ when the general darshan was underway after ‘Madhyana Dhoopa’.

Following this, the Holy Trinity underwent Maha Snana and the other rituals were delayed by an hour.

It is worthwhile to mention here that, in case of any untoward incidents in the temple premises, the Maha Snana ritual of the Holy Trinity is performed.