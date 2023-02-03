‘Maha Snana’ In Srimandir Halts Darshan For Hour

Puri: Devotees at Shree Jagannath Temple here had to wait for an hour to have darshan of the Holy Trinity as the shrine underwent a ritualistic purification after a woman devotee vomited inside the temple.

The incident that took place in the evening forced the servitors and temple administration to halt public darshan for an hour. The daily rituals were also delayed by an hour, reports said.

The devotees felt uneasy in the crow inside the temple and vomited following which the servitors had to cleanse the shrine. Later, Chandan Lagi and other rituals were performed.

The temple administration informed that temple was cleansed with lime water at around 5.50 pm. Later, Mailam and throne purification were held at 6 pm. Maha Snana was performed between 6.30 and 6.35 pm.

As per tradition, the temple undergoes purification if devotees vomit inside.