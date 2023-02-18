Sabudana Vada 
Food

Maha Shivratri Special: Make Crispy Sabudana Vada 

By Pragativadi News Service
11

New Delhi: Sabudana Vada is a crispy delicious snack traditionally a Maharashtrian recipe but is now widely enjoyed across other parts of the country as well. 

Sabudana Vada (Sago Fritters)  

Ingredients:  

  • 1 cup sabudana (sago/tapioca pearls)  
  • 2 medium-sized boiled potatoes, mashed  
  • 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed  
  • 1 tsp ginger paste  
  • 1 tsp green chili paste  
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds  
  • Salt to taste  
  • Oil for frying  

Method:  

  1. Soak the sabudana in enough water to cover it for at least 3-4 hours or overnight. 
  2. Drain the water and mix the soaked sabudana with the mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts, ginger paste, green chili paste, cumin seeds, and salt. 
  3. Form the mixture into small balls or patties. 
  4. Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the vadas until golden brown. 
  5. Serve hot with chutney.
Pragativadi News Service 17475 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking