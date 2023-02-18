Maha Shivratri Special: Make Crispy Sabudana Vada 

New Delhi: Sabudana Vada is a crispy delicious snack traditionally a Maharashtrian recipe but is now widely enjoyed across other parts of the country as well.

Sabudana Vada (Sago Fritters)

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago/tapioca pearls)

2 medium-sized boiled potatoes, mashed

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp green chili paste

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method: