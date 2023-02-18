Maha Shivratri Special: Make Crispy Sabudana Vada
New Delhi: Sabudana Vada is a crispy delicious snack traditionally a Maharashtrian recipe but is now widely enjoyed across other parts of the country as well.
Sabudana Vada (Sago Fritters)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sabudana (sago/tapioca pearls)
- 2 medium-sized boiled potatoes, mashed
- 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tsp green chili paste
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Method:
- Soak the sabudana in enough water to cover it for at least 3-4 hours or overnight.
- Drain the water and mix the soaked sabudana with the mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts, ginger paste, green chili paste, cumin seeds, and salt.
- Form the mixture into small balls or patties.
- Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the vadas until golden brown.
- Serve hot with chutney.
