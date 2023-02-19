Maha Shivratri: Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Donates 1.51 Cr

Ahemadabad: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, paid a visit to the Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat today on the celebration of Maha Shivratri. He was spotted worshipping with his son, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani.

According to the news agency ANI, Ambani also donated 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

Some photos from their visit show the father and son with their hands folded. A priest was seen in one of the photos offering the Ambanis sandal paste and a stole.

According to an official statement, they were welcomed by the Chairman of the Temple Trust PK Lahiri, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai. The father-son team worshipped and offered ‘Abhishek’ to the deity. As a token of respect, the temple priest presented sandal paste and a stole.

The Ambanis are deeply anchored in tradition and enthusiastically celebrate all Hindu festivals.

Last October, Akash Ambani announced the launch of Jio 5G services at the famed Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajsamand, Rajasthan. On the occasion of Diwali, he also donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust.

Mukesh Ambani donated a 1.5 crore donation to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, in September. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, Anant’s fiancee, and Manoj Modi, Director of Reliance Retail Ltd.

The RIL chairman had visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donated Rs 5 crore to each temple committee.