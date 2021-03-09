Maha Shivratri: Lingaraj Temple Servitors, Police To Undergo Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Servitors of Lingaraj Temple and police personnel deployed here will undergo the Covid-19 test from today ahead of Maha Shivaratri on March 11.

A decision in this regard was taken during a coordination meeting held yesterday.

The coordination meeting was attended by temple executive officer Prasanna Kumar Dash, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional commissioner Abani Kanta Patnaik, Khordha additional collector Prafulla Kumar Swain and servitors of various nijogs.

However, Brahmin nijog has threatened of non-cooperation on March 10 during Lord Lingaraj and Kapilanath ‘Bheta Ghat’ if the ritual gets delayed like in previous years.

As the Ekamra Kshetra is gearing up for Maha Shivaratri celebration scheduled on March 11 this year, the Lingaraj Temple Administration has fixed the timing of Mahadeep as well as other rituals at the centuries-old shrine.

The Mahadeep of Lord Lingaraj will be raised atop the temple at 10.00 PM on Mahashivratri.