Maha Shivratri: Jajpur Dist Admin Issues Strict Measures

Jajpur: In view of Maha Shivratri tomorrow, the Jajpur District Administration has issued strict measures to contain the possible spread and resurgence of COVID-19 infection.

Jajpur District Magistrate & Collector, IAS Chakravarty Singh Rathore, has ordered the following measure to be strictly followed in the district during Maha Shivratri.

The organisation of “Jagara” inside Temples and even outside Temples is strictly prohibited. No congregation of any kind shall be permitted.

No Kirtan, Bhajan Programme or any function can be organized anywhere in the district.

People can visit temples and worship the Deity following social distancing and compulsory use of masks.

Necessary rituals (Paja Bidhi) for the Deity can only be performed by the Priests.

In the organization of any event, the temple management committee shall be solely responsible if any violations is observed.

All Tehsildars, Authorised Officers will make visits to nearby temples along with IICs to ensure all follow the above guidelines.

“Violators shall be booked under relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 & Section 188 of IPC besides imposition of prescribed fines as notified by the Govt,” the order further read.