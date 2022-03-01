Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, story, history & significance

New Delhi: Mahashivratri falls on March 1 this year at 3:16 am and will end at 1:00 am on Mar 2, 2022. The festival that celebrates the union of Shiva with Shakti falls in the month of Phalgun according to Hindu calendar, which is the month of February- March.

The legend of marriage of Shiva and Shakti is one the most important legends related to the festival of Mahashivaratri. The story tells us how Lord Shiva got married a second time to Shakti, his divine consort. According to legend of Shiva and Shakti, the day Lord Shiva got married to Parvati is celebrated as Shivaratri – the Night of Lord Shiva.There are many legends about the marriage of Shiva and Shakti and why mahashivratri is celebrated but what is the core belief for this day is that on this day Mahadeva and his love Parvati married today and consummated their marriage.

Mahashivratri signifies love, passion and togetherness in a married life. Shiva and Shakti are two forms of one energy and it is only together that they stand complete or powerful. This symbolises that a marriage is all about both the partners being in the relationship together and emerging strong at every step of life. If one falters, the other one should always stand in the way to correct it.

The celebration includesa “jaagaran”, an all-night prayer because it i believed that all through the night doing japa is like “overcoming darkness and ignorance” in one’s life and the world through Shiva. Offerings of fruits, leaves, sweets and milk to Shiva are made, some perform all-day fasting with vedic or tantric worship of Shiva, and some perform meditative Yoga. In Shiva temples, “Om Namah Shivaya”, the sacred mantra of Shiva, is chanted through the day. Devotees praise Shiva through the recitation of Shiv Chalisa.