Maha Shivaratri Of Lord Lingaraj: Devotees Aged Under 10, Above 60 To Be Barred From Visiting Temple

Bhubaneswar: As the Ekamra Kshetra is gearing up for most auspicious occasion Maha Shivaratri this year, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday held a preparatory meeting with the representatives of the sevayat groups and trust bodies of the 11th century shrine.

As per the decision at a meeting, chaired by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, elderly people above 60 years and children below 12 years will not be allowed inside Lingaraj Temple during the occasion.

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of deity from Ada Katha during the Sahana Mela, said the BMC Commissioner.

Arrangements for sanitation and thermal screening will be made at the entrance. Devotees will be allowed entry from Singhdwara and exit through Dakshinadwara and Uttaradwara of the shrine. Barricades will also be installed inside and outside the temple to ensure social distancing among the people, added Chaudhary.

The occasion is considered a major festival as the day marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati (also known as Shakti).

Celebrated in the month of Phalgun, (February-March) in accordance with the Hindu calendar, on this day, devotees visit the temple to offer prayers to Hindu god.