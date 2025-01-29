The grand Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to witness an overwhelming turnout, with over 3.61 crore devotees taking a sacred dip in the Triveni waters today. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the total number of pilgrims who have participated in the ritual bath has now surpassed 19.94 crore as of January 28.



The massive gathering at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers reflects the deep spiritual significance of the event, which is considered one of the largest religious congregations in the world. Pilgrims from across India and abroad have flocked to Prayagraj to seek blessings and cleanse themselves of sins through the holy dip.



Authorities have deployed extensive security measures, medical services, and crowd management strategies to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the devotees. With more key bathing dates ahead, the footfall is expected to rise further in the coming weeks.



