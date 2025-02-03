As lakhs of devotees flock to Prayagraj for the sacred Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025, the government has declared a holiday for offices in the city to manage the surging crowds.

The move aims to ease congestion and facilitate smooth arrangements for the grand spiritual gathering.



The Amrit Snan, one of the most significant rituals of the Kumbh Mela, has drawn pilgrims, saints, and tourists from across the country. With the swelling number of attendees, authorities have intensified crowd control measures, deployed additional security forces, and strengthened public transport to ensure seamless movement.



Officials have urged citizens to cooperate with guidelines and advised non-pilgrims to avoid unnecessary travel within the city. The administration remains on high alert, ensuring that the massive congregation experiences a safe and well-organized holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.