Maha Kumbh 2025 has become a spiritual and cultural spectacle, with over 35 crore devotees, in total, participating in the sacred bathing rituals till February 3, 2025. On the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, more than 2.33 crore devotees immersed themselves in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam, marking a significant moment in the Maha Kumbh.

The atmosphere was filled with reverence, excitement, and an overwhelming sense of unity, as people from different states, communities, and nations joined hands in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Basant Panchami symbolizes the transition of seasons and celebrates the arrival of the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati, in Hindu mythology. To honor the significance of Basant Panchami, Kalpavasis adorn themselves in vibrant yellow attire, highlighting the importance of this auspicious occasion.

The sight at the holy confluence was nothing short of extraordinary. The banks of the Sangam were completely packed with devotees, and the sacred sand of the river was barely visible, submerged under the sea of humanity. Devotees from various states of India—Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and more—joined hands with international visitors, contributing to the sense of global unity that Maha Kumbh encapsulates. Chanting powerful slogans, the air resonated with the collective fervour of millions, blending the voices of devotion with the mighty flow of the Ganga, Saraswati and Yamuna.

Among the many unique aspects of this year’s Maha Kumbh was the remarkable participation of foreign devotees who came from countries like Italy, Austria, Croatia, and Israel. Many expressed their awe and joy at the opportunity to be part of such a historic event. An Italian devotee shared,

“I took a holy dip just a few minutes ago, and it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. People have waited for this moment for 144 years, and I feel truly blessed to be witness to it.”

International devotees, overwhelmed by the warmth of Indian hospitality, immersed themselves in the experience. Andro, a visitor from Croatia, remarked,

“This is truly a wonderful experience. The atmosphere of Maha Kumbh is beyond words. The arrangements and facilities here are outstanding.”

Another devotee from Austria, Avigel, couldn’t contain her excitement:

“This is unbelievable and extraordinary. A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Through this, I have started to understand the soul of India.”

One of the most captivating sights of Maha Kumbh 2025 was the presence of the Naga Sadhus, the ascetics who became the center of attention during the Amrit Snan. Moreover, the Shobha Yatra, a procession for the Amrit Snan during Basant Panchami, was a visual delight. Some Naga Sadhus rode majestic horses, while others walked barefoot, adorned in their distinct attire and sacred ornaments. Their matted hair, decorated with flowers and garlands, and their tridents held high, added to the sacredness of the Maha Kumbh. Despite their fierce and independent nature, they followed the orders of their Akhara leaders with immense discipline, symbolizing unity within diversity. Their vibrant energy and devotion were infectious.

It is a true symbol of the values of equality and harmony that have been an integral part of India’s Sanatan culture for centuries. The sacred space at the Sangam welcomed everyone—irrespective of their language, region, or background. This spirit of oneness was also reflected in the numerous food kitchens (annakshetras) that were set up for devotees to partake in meals together, sitting side by side, breaking all social and economic barriers.

Maha Kumbh is not just a festival; it is an unbroken thread connecting millions of people to the spiritual traditions of India. Across the banks of the Sangam, ascetics from various schools of thought—Shaiva, Shakta, Vaishnava, Udasi, Nath, Kabir Panthi, Raidas, and more—came together, performing their unique rituals with devotion. The message of Maha Kumbh, as conveyed by the ascetics, was clear: spirituality transcends all boundaries of caste, creed, and geography.

As Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to unfold, it becomes more than just a religious gathering. It is a vibrant celebration of human unity, nature, and the divine, experienced by millions across the world.

With over 35 crore devotees already participating, and thousands more expected in the days to come, Maha Kumbh continues to shine as a beacon of spiritual and cultural unity.