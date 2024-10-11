Cuttack: The city of Cuttack is abuzz with devotion and festivity as Maha Ashtami rituals are in full swing at various Durga Puja pandals.

Aarti is being offered at the pandals, drawing large crowds of devotees who have gathered to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

The rituals began early in the morning and will continue throughout the day, according to a priest at one of the prominent mandaps. “We started with the Surya Puja at dawn, followed by Dwara Puja and Sodash Upchar. The Durga Saptastuti Patha and Sandhi Puja will be performed later in the day,” he explained.

The pandals, adorned with intricate decorations and vibrant lights, are a sight to behold. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, are seen offering prayers and participating in the rituals with great enthusiasm. The atmosphere is filled with the sounds of devotional songs and the fragrance of incense, adding to the spiritual ambiance.

Cuttack’s Durga Puja celebrations are renowned for their grandeur, with many pandals featuring gold and silver adornments. The city’s rich cultural heritage is on full display as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

As the day progresses, more devotees are expected to visit the pandals, making it a truly memorable Maha Ashtami for everyone involved.

