New Zealand: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocked the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, reported news agency Reuters.

A tsunami threat is predicted by US Tsunami Warning System following the earthquake.

Last month, an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kermadec Islands.