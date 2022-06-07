Magnetic IEDs, Dropped By Drone, Recovered In Jammu

Srinagar: At least three magnetic IEDs were recovered by the security forces in the border area of the Jammu district today.

The IEDs, with their timers set and packed inside tiffin boxes, were recovered from the Kantowala-Dayaran area of Kanachak in the Akhnoor sector, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

On Monday, BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district after hearing a humming sound which led to a suspicion that a drone was flying around.