Magical Health Benefits Of  Tulsi Tea

New Delhi: Tulsi tea is known for its rich antioxidant and adaptogenic properties that are known to promote wellness by building the body’s immune system, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity.

Potential Health Benefits of Tulsi Tea

Strengthens the immune system, promotes longevity and enhances well-being.

Great for hot-flashes and other menopause symptoms

Promotes heart health by lowering cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Reduces the negative physical and psychological effects of stress.

Increases the body’s efficiency in using oxygen, which improves stamina, strength and endurance.

Promotes respiratory health.

Helps with digestion and gastrointestinal problems.

Neutralizes dangerous biochemicals that contribute to cancer, degenerative diseases and premature aging.

Facilitates healthy liver function.

Reduces cell and tissue damage from sun rays, radiation therapy and other radiation sources.

Relieves inflammation from arthritis and other diseases.

Helps fight infections.