Magical Health Benefits Of Shatavari

New Delhi: Shatavari scientifically known as Asparagus racemosus is the most important herb for women in the Ayurvedic herbal apothecary. It is also known as an adaptogenic herb, which is said to help your body cope with physical and emotional stress. As it is a general health tonic to improve vitality, making it an important herb in ayurvedic medicine.

Promotes Cardiac Functioning

Shatavari is one such ayurvedic herb that has been found to have a positive effect on the heart. Being a natural antioxidant and a cardio-protective herb, it plays a crucial role in treating a host of heart ailments.

Enhances Digestion

Shatavari is known as an excellent digestive herb. The anti-flatulent property of the root powder of this climber reduces the formation of gas in the alimentary canal, thus preventing flatulence, bloating and abdominal distension. It also reduces indigestion, increases appetite, and promotes better absorption of nutrients in the body.

Prevents Anxiety and Depression

Being a potent mood enhancer, Shatavari is beneficial for treating different types of psychotic problems like depression, dementia, etc. It stabilises the Vata and Pitta doshas in the body which in turn keeps the serotonin level under control and helps to reduce various symptoms of anxiety which include uneasiness, restlessness, cold hands, feet, etc.

Aids In Weight Loss

The wealth of flavonoids in Shatavari, helps the body shed excess weight faster. Being loaded with dietary fibres and essential nutrients, when taken regularly, Shatavari not only satiates the hunger pangs but also prevents overeating, hence playing a crucial role in one’s weight loss regimen.

Acts as a diuretic

Shatavari aids to fight against urinary tract problems and infections. It also maintains the health of the urinary bladder. Aside from this, regular consumption of Shatavari can help to reduce kidney stones in size and sometimes cure it completely.