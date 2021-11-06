Magical Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

New Delhi: Hibiscus tea is indeed a rejuvenating natural infusion. Hibiscus is packed with nutrients such as vitamin C, B2, B3, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, hibiscus tea is beneficial in healing anxiety, liver disorders, numerous physical, mental health conditions. Here are some benefits you must know about the

Accelerates Weight Loss

The treasure trove of antioxidants in hibiscus tea assists in burning excess body fat, helping to lose weight and attaining a healthy body mass index (BMI). Having a small cup of warm hibiscus tea in the morning along with a balanced meal for breakfast with all essential nutrients speeds up metabolism, prevents the accumulation of lipids in bodily tissues. Hibiscus tea is truly great addition to the weight loss diet, as well as for resolving conditions of overweight and obesity.

Manage Diabetes

Hibiscus tea is bestowed with vitamin C and polysaccharide antioxidants, which immensely lower inflammation in the system, improve insulin activity to assimilate glucose and flush out detrimental free radicals, toxins from the body. Also, the wealth of B vitamins in this herbal drink enable the timely breakdown of carbs, proteins, fats for optimal metabolism and facilitate smooth digestion. Hibiscus tea, hence, works wonders in resolving diabetes symptoms and keeping blood sugar levels in check.

Uplifts Mood And Memory

Hibiscus tea is blessed with the goodness of vital minerals calcium, magnesium, iron, which are crucial for the unobstructed relay of signals, as well as oxygen supply to the brain via the nerves. Drinking a glass of warm hibiscus tea on a daily basis elevates brain power, memory, concentration and boosts moods, thereby alleviating depression, anxiety, for improved nervous system functions and heightened productivity at work and home.

Augments Liver Wellness

Hibiscus tea is imbued with vast reserves of organic acids with antioxidant activity, which positively influence the action of liver enzymes and uplift the functioning of hepatic tissues. The striking red herbal beverage is a fantastic detoxifying drink for liver care, that stimulates the hepatic cells to cleanse the blood of impurities, toxins, harmful free radicals. Having a glass of hibiscus tea as part of the regular diet also promotes fat metabolism and averts the risk of liver disorders.