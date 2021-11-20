Magical Health Benefits Of Dry Ginger

New Delhi: Ginger is well known for its medicinal benefits. It is packed with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have many benefits for our bodies and brain. Dry ginger powder or shunthi churna is a warm spice with a pungent taste, extracted from the dried ginger roots. Here are some benefits you must know about dry ginger.

Weight loss

Dry ginger facilitates weight loss by improving digestion, which helps in burning stored fat and processing glucose in the blood. It also speeds up metabolism and controls fat absorption, thanks to its thermogenic properties. Another benefit of dry ginger is its ability to curb hunger and overeating.

Lowers cholesterol

Scientific research has proven that dry ginger helps in the lowering of total cholesterol and triglyceride levels. A 45-day-long study showed significant reductions in cholesterol markers when the subjects consumed around three grams of dry ginger powder per day.

Indigestion

Dry ginger also relieves pain and discomfort in the stomach caused by chronic indigestion. A delay in the emptying of the stomach is said to cause indigestion, and ginger has been shown to alleviate this problem. A study of 24 healthy subjects showed that consuming one to two grams of dry ginger powder before a meal speeded up the emptying of the stomach by 50 per cent.

Menstrual pain

Traditionally, dry ginger has also been used for relief for various aches and pains, including menstrual pain. A study of 150 women showed considerable improvement in menstrual pans when the subjects consumed one gram of dry ginger powder per day, during the first three days of their cycles.

Lowers blood sugar

Dry ginger is an excellent natural remedy for controlling high blood sugar in the body. One can consume up to two grams of ginger powder mixed in warm water with a pinch of salt. This is more effective when had in the morning, on an empty stomach.