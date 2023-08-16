Magic Mirror Fraud: Three Held For Duping Kanpur Man Of Rs 9 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today busted a gang involved in magic mirror fraud with the arrest of three persons hailing from West Bengal for duping a man from Kanpur of Rs 9 lakhs.

Nayapalli Police has arrested Partha Sinhgray (46), of Santaragachi, Molaya Sarkar (32), of Baguhaty and Sudipta Sinha Ray (38), of South Kolkata in West Bengal.

Police seized one grey colour Maruti Suzuki Swift car, Rs.28,000 in cash, five Mobile Phones having the magic video of the Magic Mirror, a blank agreement paper regarding the deal of the magic Mirror of 50,000 crores, and also froze the bank accounts of the accused persons having fraudulent transaction money.

The police have taken action on the basis of allegations that Abnish Shukla of Kanpur cheated 9 lakhs by pretending to become a millionaire overnight by buying a magic mirror.

According to police, the fraudsters trapped one Avanish Kumar Shukla of Kanpur by making him believe that the mirror has some magical and special qualities and is worth crores of rupees in the international market.

The fraudsters claimed that a person will appear naked while standing in front of the mirror and one can see the skeleton if one goes further. Similarly, the image of the person will vanish if anyone goes close to the mirror. They also claimed that the magic mirror also had some radioactive materials, which can also light bulbs after it is connected.

After being convinced and with plans of selling the magic mirror outside at a higher price, Shukla came to Bhubaneswar to meet them and purchase the said magic mirror.

The accused persons first took an advance amount of Rs. 9 lahks from Shukla as the processing fee. Later, after learning that it was a fraudulent organization, Shukla lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police station.

After receiving the complaint, the police took the case seriously and arrested the accused. The investigation of the case is going on and the accused have been forwarded to the court, informed IIC Biswaranjan Sahu.