Magic Mike’s Last Dance Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The first trailer of Magic Mike’s Last Dance starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek has been released on Tuesday.

Steven Soderberg’s directorial film cast includes Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine alongside Tatum and Hayek.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

The trailer showcases Channing broke and bartending in Florida, where he meets a wealthy socialite, played by Salma Hayek who lures him to London with an unimaginable offer. The promo features Hayek’s character telling Tatum, “People are numb, disconnected. We’re going to wake them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before.” Thus begins the prep for a Magic Mike show like never before.