Magha Saptami: Section 144 At Chandrabhaga On Feb 18-19

Puri: The district administration here has decided to impose Section 144 at Chandrabhaga ahead of the Magha Saptami. The order will be imposed from 11 am of February 18 to Feb 19 (Till 1 pm).

While people will be restricted to take mass dip during the time but procession, rituals of 3 deities will continue, informed the Puri Sub-Collector.

This festival is celebrated on the seventh day of the new moon of Magha. This is a day specifically set aside for the worship of Sun God at Konark where stands the world-famous Sun Temple, otherwise known as Black Pagoda, dedicated to Sun God.

This is the most popular and colourful festival of the place when lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of India and enthusiastic visitors from abroad visit Konark to observe the festival.

Thousands of devotees take a holy dip on the occasion of Magha Saptami and offered prayers to the Sun god at Chandrabhaga beach.

Legend has it that Shamba, son of Lord Krishna, was cured of leprosy after taking a holy dip at the Chandrabhaga on the seventh day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Magha. This gave rise to the tradition of the holy dip at Chandrabhaga on Magha Saptami.