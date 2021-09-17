Maestro: Andhadhun’s Telegu Remake Out On Disney+Hotstar

Hyderabad: After a long wait, Nithiin’s Maestro released on Disney+Hotstar on September 17 at 12 am. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh will portray Tabu and Radhika Apte’s roles, respectively, in the Telugu version.

After Andhadhun became a blockbuster at the box-office, Merlapaka Gandhi decided to remake the film in Telugu. Titled Maestro, it stars Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. The story revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind. What happens when he becomes a witness to a murder forms the crux of the story. Andhadhun is also being remade in Tamil as Andhagan with Prashanth.

