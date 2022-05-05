Madrid Open
Madrid Open: Andy Murray Withdraws Before Match Against Novak Djokovic

By Pragativadi News Service
Madrid: Just hours before his face-off against Novak Djokovic on Thursday, Andy Murray withdrew from the Madrid Open following illness.

With this, Djokovic has advanced into quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. The Serb had beaten Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

In the last eight, Djokovic will face either 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz or compatriot Dusan Lajovic.

