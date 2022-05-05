Madrid Open: Andy Murray Withdraws Before Match Against Novak Djokovic
Madrid: Just hours before his face-off against Novak Djokovic on Thursday, Andy Murray withdrew from the Madrid Open following illness.
<>
Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness 😔
We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! 😘
🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day’s play on centre court. pic.twitter.com/0QdLyh7qhl
— #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 5, 2022
</>
With this, Djokovic has advanced into quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. The Serb had beaten Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
In the last eight, Djokovic will face either 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz or compatriot Dusan Lajovic.
