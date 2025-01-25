Madison Keys clinched her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday as she stunned two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final in Melbourne.

The top-ranked player in the world, Sabalenka had been looking to win her third straight Australian Open championship.

But Keys took the first set 6-3 before dropping the second set 6-2. She held on to win the third set 7-5 to give the 29-year-old her first major title in her second appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Seeded 19th, Keys has now won 12 straight matches, including an upset of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday.