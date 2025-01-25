Madison Keys clinched her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday as she stunned two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final in Melbourne.
The top-ranked player in the world, Sabalenka had been looking to win her third straight Australian Open championship.
She beats Collins, Rybakina, Svitolina, Swiatek and Sabalenka to claim the crown.
But Keys took the first set 6-3 before dropping the second set 6-2. She held on to win the third set 7-5 to give the 29-year-old her first major title in her second appearance in a Grand Slam final.
Seeded 19th, Keys has now won 12 straight matches, including an upset of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday.