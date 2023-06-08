Madhya Pradesh: Toddler Pulled Out Of Borewell After 55-Hour Ops Dies

The two-and-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 300-foot borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, was pulled out after a 55-hour operation. However, she did not survive. The toddlers was sent to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Despite our best attempts, we could not save the girl. An autopsy by a team of two doctors revealed that the body was in a decomposed state. The cause of death was suffocation,” the collector of Sehore said.

The girl, named Srishti, fell into the borewell around 1 pm on Tuesday. Initially trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet, she unfortunately slid further down to about 100 feet due to vibrations caused by the rescue machinery, confirmed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday.

Soon, the Army joined the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) in the rescue efforts. Twelve earth-moving and poclain machines were involved in the operation.

A team of robotic experts joined the rescue operation on Thursday morning. Srishti was being supplied oxygen by the rescue team that kept her alive. Officials said that a robot had been deployed into the borewell to gather information about the child’s condition.

Initially, sources said that she had been rescued in an unconscious and critical state.