Madhya Pradesh Minister’s Daughter-In-Law Commits “Suicide”!

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law was found hanging on Tuesday evening in Ponchaner village of Kalapipal tehsil in Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased was identified as Savita Parmar. She had been married to the minister’s son Devraj Parmar for the past three years.

According to reports, Savita was found hanging at his residence in Shajapur. The body was sent for a post-mortem on Wednesday morning.

A suicide case was registered and the cause of the death is being investigated.