Madhya Pradesh: A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur has constructed a luxury Taj Mahal-like four-bedroom house as a gift to his wife, just as Shah Jahan built the renowned monument as a sign of love for his wife Mumtaz.

An educationist, Anand Prakash Chouksey, had the four-bedroom building built for his wife, Manjusha Chouksey. The couple flew to Agra to see the Taj Mahal for inspiration. They took a close look at the building’s architecture and asked the engineers to take note of the structural elements.

The completed project has a 29-foot dome and Taj Mahal-like towers. The flooring is made from ‘Makrana’ of Rajasthan and the furniture was specially designed by artisans from Mumbai.

The house has a total of four bedrooms, a big hall, a library, and a meditation room. And just like the Taj Mahal, the whole house shines in the dark because of its innovative lighting.