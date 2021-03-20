Madhya Pradesh govt brings back lockdown again to counter Covid surge

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will bring back the lockdown era to check the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus.

The spike in coronavirus cases in the state is rising over the past one week due to influx of people from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Reports said the government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to impose a one-day lockdown on Sunday i.e March 21 in the cities of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. The government has also decided to shutdown all schools and colleges in these three cities till March 31.

The lockdown will be imposed on every Sunday in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur till further orders, a Home Department order said. Night curfew will also be imposed in all the 3 cities from 10 pm every Saturday to 6 am on Mondays.

The essential services, however, are exempted from the restrictions. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has taken the decision at a cabinet meet to counter the surge of coronavirus.