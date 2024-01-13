Madhya Pradesh Emerges Overall Champion Of First Ever Beach Games Held In Diu

Diu: The Beach Games 2024, the first multi-sports beach games in India, organized at the pristine blue flag certified Ghoghla Beach in Diu concluded with landlocked Madhya Pradesh emerging overall champion.

MP topped the medal tally with a total of 18 medals, including an impressive haul of 7 golds. This remarkable feat not only showcased the sporting prowess of Madhya Pradesh’s contingent but also highlighted the depth of talent fostered within the state.

Maharashtra won 14 medals including 3 gold, while Tamil Nadu, Uttarkhand and hosts Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Diu & Daman secured 12 medals each. Assam won 8 medals, out of which 5 were Gold.

Sporting excellence took center stage from January 4-11, as 1404 athletes, all under the age of 21, from 28 states and Union Territories, supported by 205 match officials, participated in a diverse range of disciplines.

The games were structured into 2 sessions each day. The Morning Session, starting from 8 am and concluding at noon, followed by the Afternoon Session, commencing at 3 pm. This scheduling not only optimized the athletes’ performances under suitable weather conditions but also allowed for a dynamic and engaging viewing experience for the enthusiastic audience.