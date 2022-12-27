Madhya Pradesh CM Receives Hockey World Cup Invite From Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: On behalf of Odisha CM, Minister Rohit Pujari met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this morning at Bhopal to invite him to the Hockey World Cup.

Pujari personally handed the invitation of CM Naveen Patnaik apart from various felicitations such as the Hockey India T-shirt and a Silver Ashoka Chakra.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan conveyed his thanks and greetings to CM Naveen Patnaik for his invitation and said he would explore the possibilities of visiting Odisha for the Hockey World Cup.

CM Naveen Patnaik has tasked his ministers to invite all the CMs of India to attend the Hockey World Cup 2023 being organised by Odisha Government at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from 13th to 29th January 2023.