Madhya Pradesh CM Orders NSA To Be Invoked Against Man Who Urinates On Labourer

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered action on a man from Sidhi district who was seen peeing on a labourer in a viral video. CM Chouhan on Tuesday said that the police in the Sidhi district have been ordered to arrest the man. News agency ANI reported that the culprit will be slapped with charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

A case has been registered under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and SC/ST Act against the accused, Pravesh Shukla. National Security Act is also being invoked against the alleged accused. After the video went viral, the accused was alleged to be a BJP worker associated with MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla. However, Shukla said: “He [the culprit in the video] is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit.”

In the video, the accused is seen urinating on another person sitting on the pavement. The accused is seen casually peeing while smoking a cigarette. Social media users demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. According to some media reports, the accused peed on the victim as the latter had asked for his wages. However, the claim couldn’t be verified independently.