Madhusudan Law College to be upgraded to University from April 28

Bhubaneswar: The Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack will become a full-fledged University from April 28, according to a notification of the Odisha Higher Education Department.

The law college will be upgraded to Madhusudan Law University on the occasion of Madhubabu’s birth anniversary.

Worthwhile to mention here that the government had made an announcement on June 11 last year to upgrade the institution to a university. But, due to several factors, the announcement could become a reality.

The notification said all the existing law colleges, government and private, of the State will come under the Madhusudan Law University.