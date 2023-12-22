Madhurima Tuli shared her plans for Christmas this year!

Madhurima Tuli is someone who maintains a good and easy balance between her personal and professional life.

While she is also a person who always gives top priority to her work, she also knows the importance of giving time to family and loved ones, especially during important festivals.

Talking about festivals and celebrations, the actress is now extremely excited and looking forward to Christmas. The actress told about her plans for Christmas this year, “Christmas is one of my favorite festivals, especially because I love the winter season. Even though in Mumbai, you don’t feel much of the winter, I still enjoy it. Like every year, we will celebrate. We We usually do decorations, our houses are decorated with lights and Christmas trees and we also enjoy listening to carols in the evening. I and my parents are also planning to go out of the city. We are going to meet our Guru Going and celebrating Guru Purnima there this Christmas. We will have fun and that’s all. For me, festivals are important for family members and that is why, I try my best to be with them during such times. ”

This is really interesting isn’t it, readers? On the work front, Madhurima Tuli has interesting projects coming up very soon, which will be announced as per the ideal timeline. Stay tuned for more updates.