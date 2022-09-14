Madhuri Dixit Nene’s ‘Maja Maa’ To Release On October 6
New Delhi: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of its first Indian Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma. Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja
Take A Look:
<>
the dancing diva is back and how! blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues – now we’re feeling Maja Ma 😉
watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6@MadhuriDixit @raogajraj @ritwikbhowmikk @BarkhaSingh0308 #SrishtiSrivastava #RajitKapur #SheebaChaddha #SimoneSingh pic.twitter.com/JvgbMGzvKa
— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 14, 2022
</>
Talking about the Amazon Original, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role.
It also cast Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.
Comments are closed.