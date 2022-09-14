Madhuri Dixit Nene’s ‘Maja Maa’ To Release On October 6

New Delhi: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of its first Indian Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma. Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja

Talking about the Amazon Original, Maja Ma is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role.

It also cast Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.