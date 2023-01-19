Madhuri Dixit Grooves To Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar Song, Fans Go Frenzy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit grooved to Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the film, Qala, starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri. The original dance video featured Anushka Sharma in a special appearance.

Sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote, “Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai (why is my lover in a hurry)?” She used ‘wednesday’, ‘wednesday mood’, ‘ghodey pe sawaar’, ‘trending reels’, ‘reels instagram’ and ‘explore page’ as the hashtags.

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

</>

In the video, Madhuri decked up in a green ethnic outfit with white embroidery on it and wore a matching bracelet. She left her hair loose. She danced and gave perfect expressions while Ghodey Pe Sawaar played in the background. She was all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. The song is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is directed by Amit Trivedi.

In the photo, Disha along with the swimsuit wore a pair of unbuttoned jeans and left her hair untied. The actor flaunted her toned body in the photo as she lay on a bed while posing for the camera. She had minimal makeup on.