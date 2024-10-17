Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, National Award winner and a Padma Shri awardee celebrated for his hard-hitting critically acclaimed and commercially successful films that portray the stark realities of society, is set to dive into the world of Bollywood itself.

This time however, the focus is not on stars themselves but on their wives.

Known for his socially relevant films, such as Chandani Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Traffic Signal, Jain, Heroine, and India Lockdown, among others, Bhandarkar’s latest project, ‘Wives of Bollywood, ’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, which are peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles, and eye-popping luxury.

With a career spanning over two decades and a reputation for making films that critique societal injustices, Bhandarkar’s next film is expected to offer a bold commentary on the social life of the entertainment industry.

“There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen.” said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings.” Added producer Pranav Jain.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

