Madhubala Death Anniversary: Kangana Ranaut Says ‘I Was Replica Of Madhubala’s Younger Days’

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to legendary actor Madhubala on her death anniversary. She shared a collage of her own pictures and that of Madhubala to put across her point.

Sharing a collage of Madhubala and her own pics, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was replica of Madhubala’s younger days not sure about it now.” She also shared a solo picture of her in a black blouse and skirt and wrote, “Oh God this is from my first year in the films industry.”