Madhoo opens up about the significance of ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, her journey as a part of a three-generations story

Ever since the trailer of Prime Video’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, the highly anticipated Original Tamil series was dropped, the excitement amongst the audience is palpable. The show now streaming on Prime Video has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience, critics and stalwarts of the industry. The incredible story is about the three remarkable women from the same family but spanning different generations as they embark on an extraordinary and unforgettable adventure. What begins as a spontaneous road trip, fuelled by their need to escape the monotonous routines and break free from the societal norms that bind them, soon transforms into a transformative journey of self-discovery.

In a recent interview, while talking about the upcoming series and the kind of moments it has, lead actress Madhoo mentioned, “How it’s like what the title says, it is Sweet Kaaram Coffee! There are some amazingly sweet moments and amazingly Kaaram moments. You will enjoy Kaaram but it just hits you differently and then coffee is just to calm down. That is the journey the audience will also enjoy and find relatable!”

While talking about finding relatability with her character and with her OTT debut, being right in the middle of the three generations and being represented in the show, she shares “I found myself right in the middle where I am. I am a mother of two daughters of the same age in real life as the show, so they keep me very rooted and they teach me how far away I am from them. My daughters keep me very much in touch with today’s music, today’s language and today’s parenting. Being in touch with somebody elder to me and as an actor, who is my senior from yesteryears- I find myself exactly in the middle. A lot to give and take from the elder generation. Back in the day, when I worked all the directors were way older than me and I was this newcomer looking up at them”.

Reshma Ghatala, the creative mind behind the series, has collaborated with Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd. for its production. The series is helmed by a talented trio of directors, Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman. Starring Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy, Sweet Kaaram Coffee promises to captivate viewers with its engaging narrative.

Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world can now watch the series in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.