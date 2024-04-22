‘Madgaon Express’ sets its strong feet at box office, makes impressive number of 31.66 cr in 4 weeks

Madgaon Express has proved its excellent grip at the box office and has shown steady performance in box office collections. Billed as the comedy entertainer of the year, the film from Excel Entertainment has made a distinct place in the hearts of the audiences and has gained widespread acclaim from everyone. Right from its release in cinemas on 22nd March 2024, it has glued to the ticket window and emerged as one of the major successes of the year. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which are ruling the hearts of the masses.

Following the praise-worthy performance in the three weeks, the film performed excellently at the weekend of the fourth week. Over the weekend it has made the box office collections of 35 lakhs, 62 lakhs, 74 lakhs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With this, the film has made an impressive total of 31.66 cr. The film remains unaffected despite major releases, and even in the four weeks, it continued to receive an abundance of love.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam has transported the audiences into an out-and-out entertaining world that is filled with laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theatres now.