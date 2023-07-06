Made In Heaven season 2: Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur’s show to comeback on Amazon Prime video soon

Mumbai: After years of waiting (literally), Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’ is all set to make a comeback! On July 6, the makers of the show announced the same with an intriguing post. The Emmy-nominated drama released in 2019.

The series showcases the lives of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively, as they navigate life’s ups and downs against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings. The series was a huge success when it first aired in 2019.

The first look from the renewed season looks compelling already with a bouquet of dried roses, hinting at the relationship intricacies it’s going to touch upon. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Jim Sarbh, and others. The release date is yet to be announced.

‘Made In Heaven Season 2’ is all set to enthrall the audiences after four years and promises a deeper exploration of complex relationships, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas. The characters will be seen navigating the dualities of tradition and modernity. The new season will also challenge societal taboos while remaining rooted in the universal themes of love, redemption, and self-discovery.