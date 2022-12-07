Madame Tussauds India unveils Varun Dhawan’s Wax figure

Noida: Madame Tussauds India, today revealed the wax figure of Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, the new age youth icon with a huge fan following among GenZ. The wax figure will be unveiled at the state of the museum located on the 4th floor of DLF Mall of India.

Varun Dhawan is a well-known and appreciated actor among generations. The versatile actor started his career with the blockbuster film, Student of the Year in 2012. And is also appreciated for his acclaimed roles in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2 and Badlapur. The young superstar has a large fan following across the world, and the wax figure will be an added delight for his fans who will be able to take photos right next to their hero.

Mr. Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, Madame Tussauds is home to some of the world’s most iconic personalities from across genres and a figure at Madame Tussauds is the ultimate compliment for an artist. Varun Dhawan, as a young artist, for his achievement in cinema is truly deserving of this honor. For a long time, Varun Dhawan’s followers have been awaiting for his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. The inclusion of Varun Dhawan’s wax figure to the Madame Tussauds collection alongside other industry role models is a great moment for the star’s admirers and followers.”

Madame Tussauds India, which opened its doors to customers in July at DLF Mall of India, is home to wax figures of the most beloved celebrities from the fields of Sports, History, Music, Film and Entertainment. The attraction is a favorite amongst youngsters and families looking to get a glimpse of their favorite icons like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Justin Bieber amongst a host of other personalities. The visitors walk the red carpet and experience stardom amongst their favorite superstars and capture their favorite moments by posing arm in arm with their favorite figures.

Welcoming a fabulous 10 million guests through our world-famous doors every year, Madame Tussauds gives you the chance to experience the ultimate fame experience.

Madame Tussauds has over 23 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam to Sydney – and of course, London, where the story began. Throughout its 250+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebs, stars and heroes – in mind-blowingly accurate detail – allowing visitors to brush shoulders with their idols and reach for the stars!