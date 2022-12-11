Mad Bull Runs Amok, Kills One, Leaves Several Injured In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Panic prevailed at Padmakesharpur in Patia of the city for last couple of days as a mad bull ran amok leaving several injured and one dead.

The marauding bull attacked several people and smashed some street-side shops on Saturday evening at Padmakesharpur. The victims were admitted to a local hospital here.

The animal had attacked an elderly man recently leaving him critically injured. The victim identified as Sadashib Sabar died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed resentment over the BMC’s lackadaisical approach to capture the bull. Moreover, the stray cattle are left to roam on streets freely, creating public nuisance and traffic snarl, locals alleged.

They said cattle are occupying roads leaving little space for the commuters. The residents urged the BMC authorities to drive out all mad bulls from the areas and develop a mechanism to curb stray cattle menace.