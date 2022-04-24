Maccha Besara: Try This Traditional Odia Fish Curry

Bhubaneswar: Macha Besara is one of the delicious Odia dishes which is also famous in our neighbouring states– West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In this curry, fish is cooked with mustard sauce. Traditionally a dry mango is added for a sour taste, which gives a very unique taste to the fish curry.

To begin with this recipe, we must first prepare a few components. You can cook Macha B esara using these steps.

Ingredients:

1 kg rohu fish

mustard oil

1 onion (chopped)

2-3 tomatoes

2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp turmeric powder

Salt

Mustard seeds/ cumin seeds- ½ tsp each

Chopped coriander leaves

dry mango- 1 (ambula)

For masala:

1 green chilly large

2 tsp mustard

1tsp cumin seeds

1tsp Poppy seeds (posto)

4-5 garlic cloves

Method:

First Grind the spices which we will use for masala & make a smooth paste. Cut the fish into small pieces and wash them thoroughly. Add Haldi and salt to it & keep aside for 10-15 min. for marination.

Heat a Kadhai. Put oil and fry the fish. Keep the fried fish aside. Add 1-2 tsp oil to a kadhai. Add cumin/ mustard seeds. When they start cracking, add the sliced onions. add turmeric powder and red chilli powder.

Add the tomatoes and stir for some time. Add mustard paste & salt. Stir for 10 sec.

Add 1 cup of water. Let the curry boil for 10 min. Add the dried mango piece.

Then add the fried fish and boil it for about 2-3 minutes. Garnish it with coriander leaves before serving. Serve hot with rice or roti.