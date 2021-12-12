Maa Taratarini Temple In Ganjam Reopens For Devotees Tomorrow

Berhampur: The famous Maa Taratarini Temple in Ganjam will reopen for devotees from tomorrow (Dec 13), informed the district administration on Sunday.

Taking its official Twitter handle, the Ganjam dist admin announced the reopening of Maa Taratarini Temple for devotees from 13th Dec.

Maa Taratarini Temple will be opened for Devotees from tomorrow 13th Dec. Bus service is available from Main Gate. No private vehicle is allowed at Hill top. Third phase development work just started at Hill top. Request for cooperation @CMO_Odisha @Culturedeptt pic.twitter.com/1vN3Oofvgn — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) December 12, 2021

The district admin further informed that only bus service will be available from the main gate, and no private vehicle will be allowed at the hilltop.

While spot booking is available, a mobile Application service will be launched soon, read another official tweet.

During his visit to Ganjam today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik first reached Maa Taratarini Shaktipeeth and sought the blessings of the presiding deity before launching the distribution of smart health cards of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Ganjam district.