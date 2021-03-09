M Akhaya joins as Director General of Fire Services

Bhubaneswar: The 1988-batch IPS officer M Akhaya on Monday joined as the Director General of Fire Services in Cuttack. M Akhaya was given the fresh appointment in a major reshuffle in senior IPS cadre initiated by the state government yesterday.

Taking over the charge, the senior police official said that his priority areas will be reduction in response time of emergency calls and expedite automation and modernisation of fire service in the state.

He has served as Superintendent of Police of Kendrapara, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Cuttack districts during his service career spanning over more than three decades. He has also served as DIG of Balasore Range.

M Akashya has also served in Odisha Vigilance Department as DIG and IG of Police. He served in Odisha State Police Headquarters as IG of Police, (Finance) and IG of Police (Personnel). He also served as Chief Vigilance Officer, Department of Telecommunications in New Delhi on deputation to the Govt of India.

The senior IPS officer is the recipient of the Governor’s Medal as best Superintendent of Police, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

The senior officials present on the occasion were Additional DG Fire Services, Soumya Mishra and IG Fire Services, Asheet Panigrahi.