Lux Industries Ltd repositions its brand Lux Venus

Bhubaneswar: Lux Industries Limited, one of the country’s largest innerwear and outerwear manufacturers, is aiming to double the market share of its brand Lux Venus in the Indian innerwear segment.

To achieve the same, the company has repositioned Lux Venus and has rolled out a brand-new campaign “Sabko Maangta Hai”, featuring actor Salman Khan. Onboarding the new brand ambassador through the dramatic and exhilarating campaign is the brand’s latest stunt to revamp the leadership of Lux Venus brand in the hosiery industry. Lux Industries Limited, which has achieved a turnover of about INR 2,300 cr in FY22, is set to elevate its business operation across India with the new 360-degree campaign.

Lux Industries Ltd, with its oldest and best-selling brand Venus is establishing strong foothold in India. Lux Venus has had a great brand ambassador relationship – from Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, who has been recently roped in to cater to the young crowd. Lux Venus with its product portfolio of drawers and vests has a strong presence in the market due to its high brand recall for comfort, innovation and a superior price-value proposition, currently enjoys a market share of 15-16% in the men’s innerwear market, which is expected to double in the near short-term future. Contributing around 28% to the topline, Venus achieved a turnover of Rs. 640 Cr in FY22, selling approximately 12 Cr. Pieces. Lux Venus is expected to grow at a good rate, that would strengthen the bottom of the Company’s brand pyramid.

The film featuring Salman Khan yields a high-action scene where the actor chases his Lux Venus vest through the busy streets of a city amidst heavy traffic and pedestrians and finally gets a grip of it with his powerful swag. The superstar’s impeccable delivery of the campaign tagline ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ in his own trademark style evokes the desire to wear the vest at one’s best comfort and convenience.

On his association with the brand, Salman Khan commented, “It gives me immense pleasure to join the Lux Venus family as their brand ambassador. It was a lovely experience shooting the ad with the team and I sincerely wish that they scale even greater heights in the years to come.”

Speaking on the campaign, Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said, “We wanted to reposition Lux Venus as India’s highest selling and most loved vest brand – and who better to justify this positioning than India’s biggest and most loved superstar, Salman Khan! We hope the campaign resonates with Salman Khan’s fans and the greater audience at large. Lux Industries, which enjoys a premium reputation and trust among its existing and prospective consumers aims to reinforce the brand’s commitment to the core of quality and comfort while also expanding its business portfolio in Indian market over the next few years.”

Another power brand of the group ‘Lyra’ is a leading womenswear brand having a diversified product portfolio of women’s outerwear and innerwear – it achieved a turnover of more than Rs. 300 Cr in FY22. A high double-digit growth is expected to continue due to its strong brand recall, diversified product offering and competitive pricing.

Lux Industries Ltd has always been proactive in adopting newer methods of production developing innovative products and targeting the right audience through first-of-its-kind branding and promotional activities. Its customer centric approach has helped the brand to expand their visibility and created strong brand equity for the entire brand portfolio across 47 countries.

In terms of ad spends on the campaign, Lux will increase marketing spends on the brand, that is expected to range between 6-8% of the revenues – to enhance the strong brand presence. The campaign, conceptualized by Shreyansh Innovations and produced by Green Apple Entertainment, is being promoted across television, cinemas, and digital platforms, along with print and outdoor renditions across the country – giving ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ the ultimate mass appeal.